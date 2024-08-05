The House of Representatives has decided to dissolve the current ad-hoc Joint Downstream and Midstream Committee

The committee, chaired by Ikenga Ugochinyere, faced internal disputes and calls for the removal of NNPC boss Mele Kyari

However, House Spokesperson Rotimi Akin announced that a new ad-hoc committee will be established to continue investigating the same issues

FCT, Abuja—The House of Representatives has decided to disband the current ad hoc Joint Downstream and Midstream Committee.

This committee was tasked with investigating issues related to the importation of adulterated petroleum products, the shortage of crude oil for domestic refineries, and other critical energy security concerns.

Chambers of the House of Representatives Photo credit: @OfficialBenKalu

Source: Twitter

Reps express concerns over fuel scarcity, long queues

During the committee's inauguration on the previous Monday, August 5, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, speaking on behalf of Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, highlighted concerns about the re-emergence of fuel queues, rising costs of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), and the lack of crude oil for local refineries.

Kalu indicated that the investigation would address additional sector-related issues and stressed the importance of adhering to global standards for imported petroleum products, The Punch reported.

Reps move for rigorous testing of petrol products

He emphasized the need for rigorous testing by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria to ensure that all imported petrol meets the required sulfur and octane levels.

He directed the joint committee to examine the quality and the number of laboratories used by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) for testing and to provide actionable recommendations.

Reps disagree over committee's roles, sack of NNPCL boss

Since the investigation commenced, the House has encountered controversy, with lawmakers forming various factions and groups.

The ad-hoc committee, chaired by Ikenga Ugochinyere, head of the House Committee on Petroleum Downstream, had been advocating for the removal of Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd.

However, another bloc of 50 lawmakers, led by Billy Osawaru from Edo State, opposed this move, arguing that demanding Kyari's removal amid an ongoing investigation goes against parliamentary norms.

Ad-hoc committee to probe adulterated fuel dissolved

However, on Monday, August 5, in Abuja, House Spokesperson Rotimi Akin announced that the ad-hoc committee had been dissolved, and a new committee would be formed to continue the investigation, BusinessDay reported.

He stated:

“The House of Representatives leadership has decided to disband the existing ad-hoc Joint Downstream and Midstream Committee.

“This committee, which was originally responsible for examining the importation of adulterated petroleum products, the shortage of crude oil for domestic refineries, and other crucial energy security matters, will be replaced by a newly formed ad-hoc committee with the same objectives.”

