Constitutional lawyers have condemned Speaker Tajudeen Abbas for dissolving the joint committee investigating issues in the Petroleum Midstream and Downstream sectors

On August 5, House Spokesman Hon. Akin Rotimi announced the dissolution of the committee

They labelled the move as an attempt to cover up sector issues and argued that any reversal of the dissolution should be done through a formal House resolution

FCT, Abuja - Several lawyers and Civil Society Organizations, operating under the Alliance for Transparency, have criticized Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, for dissolving the joint committee on Petroleum Midstream and Downstream.

This committee was tasked with examining issues within the sector.

Chambers of the House of Representatives Photo credit: @OfficialBenKalu

Source: Twitter

Reps dissolve ad-hoc fuel probe committee

On Monday, August 5, House Spokesman Hon. Akin Rotimi Jnr. announced in a statement that the House leadership had decided to disband the existing joint committee and establish a new ad-hoc committee to continue the investigation, as reported by The Punch.

Rotimi's statement said:

"The committee, which was originally assigned to probe the importation of adulterated petroleum products, the shortage of crude oil for local refineries, and other crucial energy security matters, will be replaced by a newly formed ad-hoc committee with the same responsibilities."

Lawyers, CSOs question legitimacy of Reps' decision

Reacting to the decision by the Reps members in a joint statement, John Lalong, the National Coordinator for the group of lawyers and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), questioned the legitimacy of the House leadership's decision to dissolve the Standing Committee’s assignment via a media statement from the House Spokesman.

The statement highlighted that the original referral was made to the Joint Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) and (Midstream), led by Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere and Hon. Henry Okojie, through a formal resolution in a House plenary session, BuisnessDay reported.

The group noted that the public's strong interest and the current economic climate demonstrated confidence in the House's ability to address and resolve issues within the downstream and midstream oil sectors.

Lawyers, CSOs raise alarm over possible corruption

They expressed disappointment that the dissolution occurred shortly after allegations surfaced suggesting that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPCL), facing pressure from the committee’s rigorous scrutiny, may have financially influenced the House leadership to achieve this outcome.

The group condemned the dissolution as an illegal manoeuvre to obscure problems within the petroleum sector and insisted that reversing this decision should also require a formal resolution by the House in a plenary session.

Agbese defends Dangote Refinery against new allegation

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the deputy spokesman of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has accused the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) of orchestrating efforts to undermine the Dangote Refinery.

Agbese said the Green Chamber wouldn't hesitate to call for the dismissal of NNPC's Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, if the alleged false allegations against the refinery project persist.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, July 26, Agbese refuted claims that the Dangote Refinery is involved in reselling crude oil shipments from the United States and Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng