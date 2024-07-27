Deputy spokesman of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has accused the NNPC and NMDPRA of plotting to undermine the Dangote Refinery

Agbese refuted allegations that the refinery is reselling crude oil shipments, asserting that the refinery is operating optimally and producing high-quality products

The deputy spokesman said the House of Representatives will investigate these claims just as he urged President Tinubu to take swift action against the leadership of both NNPC and NMDPRA

ABUJA, FCT—The deputy spokesman of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has accused the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) of orchestrating efforts to undermine the Dangote Refinery.

Agbese said the Green Chamber wouldn't hesitate to call for the dismissal of NNPC's Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, if the alleged false allegations against the refinery project persist.

Rep Philip Agbese refuted claims that the Dangote Refinery is involved in reselling shipments of crude oil from the United States and Nigeria. Photo credit: Benson Ibeabuchi/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Agbese refutes allegations against Dangote Refinery

Speaking to journalists on Friday, July 26, Agbese refuted claims that the Dangote Refinery is involved in reselling crude oil shipments from the United States and Nigeria.

He emphasised that these allegations are baseless and that the refinery's crude distillation unit (CDU) is functioning optimally, producing high-quality products.

"We have seen a lot of de-marketing campaigns aimed at discrediting the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, which has caused panic, resulted in uncertainties, and led to fuel queues resurfacing. We find this condemnable," Agbese stated. "Unfortunately, we have learned that the NNPC and NMDPRA are involved in these plots to discredit the refinery, which is unacceptable.

House of Representatives to investigate

Agbese further alleged that false narratives are being spread by interests intent on importing substandard fuels into Nigeria, exacerbating the situation for citizens.

He accused the NNPC and NMDPRA of being behind a "misleading" Reuters report that claimed the Dangote Refinery is reselling its crude oil allocation.

"As a proactive institution committed to the nation's wellbeing and Nigerians, the House's position is to investigate the allegations and bring closure to this matter to ensure economic stability," Agbese said.

"It is on record that the House directed the President to sack NMDPRA's CEO. The House of Representatives will not hesitate to call for the sack of Mele Kyari (Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC) if their attempt to destroy the Refinery project, a national asset, does not stop immediately.

Agbese urged President Bola Tinubu to take swift action against the leadership of the NNPC and NMDPRA.

House of Reps visits Dangote Refinery

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, led a delegation on a familiarisation visit to the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals Company in Lagos.

Abbas stated that the visit provided valuable insights that would inform legislative measures and decisions, aiming to foster a more business-friendly environment in Nigeria and attract both local and international investors.

Source: Legit.ng