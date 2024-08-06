Men and officers of the Nigerian Army have taken over the streets of Benin City, the Edo state capital from hunger protesters

Some of the youths participating in the nationwide hunger and hardship protest mounted roadblocks on several roads disrupting vehicular movement

The soldiers, however, dismantled the barricades to ease vehicular movement while patrolling the roads

Benin City, Edo state - The Nigerian Army has taken over the streets from some youths who had mounted roadblocks on several roads disrupting vehicular movement in Ed state.

Soldiers patrolled the roads to prevent the hunger and hardship protesters from putting up barricades in Benin City, the state capital.

The solders dismantled the barricades to ease vehicular movement. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

As reported by Daily Trust, the soldiers patrolled Asoro Hill bus stop and Erediauwa road along the Ekehuan, Sapele road, Akpakpava road and the adjourning street where the youth mounted roadblocks.

A groundnut hawker, Judith Odion said since the protest commenced, she had not been able to go out due to the blockade by the protesting youths.

Meanwhile, commercial activities have picked up in the state as markets and shops have opened to customers across the city.

Legit.ng recalls that the Edo state Police command said the police is committed to supporting and ensuring the safety of protesters

During a briefing on July 31, State Commissioner of Police CP Funsho Adegboye confirmed that protesters would receive protection, sachet water, and sweets.

CP Adegboye warned that individuals attempting to cause trouble during the protests would face decisive action

APC accused of planning to hijack protest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Edolites For Peace and Progress, a civil society group led by Adesua Odigie, accused the APC of attempting to exploit ongoing hunger protests in Edo state for political gain.

The group alleged that the APC is trying to undermine the PDP-led government by manipulating the protests and diverting attention from the real issues.

Edolites For Peace and Progress called for unity among Edo residents and expressed support for the PDP-led government's initiatives to address the state's challenges.

