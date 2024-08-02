Muslim Protesters Observe Friday Prayer on Protest Ground in Lagos, Photos Emerge
Lagos state - Muslim protesters at the ongoing hunger and hardship protest paused protest to observe Friday prayer in Lagos state.
The Christians amongst them stood and watched while the Muslims observed congregational prayers on Friday, August 2.
The 10-day nationwide #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protest over hunger and economic hardship commenced on Thursday, August 1.
As reported by The Nation, the hardship protest is ongoing in most parts of the country.
