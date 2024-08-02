Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Lagos state - Muslim protesters at the ongoing hunger and hardship protest paused protest to observe Friday prayer in Lagos state.

The Christians amongst them stood and watched while the Muslims observed congregational prayers on Friday, August 2.

Christian protesters amongst them stood and watched their Muslim counterparts pray Photo credit: @TheNationNews

Source: Twitter

The 10-day nationwide #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protest over hunger and economic hardship commenced on Thursday, August 1.

As reported by The Nation, the hardship protest is ongoing in most parts of the country.

Source: Legit.ng