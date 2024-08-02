Hunger Protest: Christians Stand Guard as Muslims Observe Prayers, Video Trends
Osogbo, Osun - In a remarkable display of interfaith solidarity, Christians in Osogbo provided protection to Muslims as they observe their prayers during the ongoing hardship protests.
The video captures the scene on the second day of the demonstration, which is part of the #EndBadGovernance movement aimed at addressing widespread issues of hardship and poor governance in Nigeria.
The video capturing the scene was shared on X.
The protests, which began on August 1, 2024, have seen diverse groups come together, with this act of mutual support highlighting a rare moment of unity amid the unrest.
The video underscores the cooperative spirit emerging from the demonstrations, despite the escalating tensions and challenges faced by protesters.
See video here:
Details later..
