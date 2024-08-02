Christians in Osogbo were seen providing protection to Muslims during prayers amid the ongoing #EndBadGovernance protests

The video, recorded on the second day of the demonstration, highlights a rare moment of unity and cooperation among different faith communities

The act of mutual support underscores the cooperative spirit emerging from the protests, despite escalating tensions and challenges faced by protesters

Osogbo, Osun - In a remarkable display of interfaith solidarity, Christians in Osogbo provided protection to Muslims as they observe their prayers during the ongoing hardship protests.

The video captures the scene on the second day of the demonstration, which is part of the #EndBadGovernance movement aimed at addressing widespread issues of hardship and poor governance in Nigeria.

The video capturing the scene was shared on X.

The protests, which began on August 1, 2024, have seen diverse groups come together, with this act of mutual support highlighting a rare moment of unity amid the unrest.

The video underscores the cooperative spirit emerging from the demonstrations, despite the escalating tensions and challenges faced by protesters.

