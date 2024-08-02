Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party flagbearer in the presidential election, has kicked against the call that Igbos should relocate

The former Anambra governor alleged that two videos have been manipulated to spread misinformation about him

Obi stressed that he had never declared war on northerners, as speculated in the video, adding that he only declared war on the deteriorating economy, poverty and bad government

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has raised an alarm over efforts to blackmail him into conforming to certain agendas through the circulation of false information.

According to Obi, a video from his keynote speech has been twisted to suggest he declared war on Northerners when, in fact, he spoke about declaring war on economic stagnation, insecurity, and corruption.

Peter Obi denies leading protest in Abuja

The former governor of Anambra alleged that another video showing him leading a protest in Abuja is also false and was edited to create a false narrative.

In a tweet on Friday, August 2, he condemned this misinformation and blackmail and stressed the importance of truth and honesty in democracy. He then expressed commitment to a new Nigeria where justice, equity, and caring for citizens prevail over greed.

Obi speaks against Igbo must go hashtag

Obi also denounces genocidal threats against the Igbo tribe, calling for their relocation, and warns that such rhetoric threatens unity and is opposed to the Constitution.

He called on authorities to take immediate action to investigate, arrest, and prosecute those behind this agenda and for Nigerians to stand united against divisive rhetoric.

The writer emphasizes the importance of unity, tolerance, and understanding and calls on the government and security agencies to protect these principles and ensure every Nigerian can live free from fear of discrimination or persecution.

His statement reads in part:

"Deeply disturbing, I have read genocidal threats on X against the Igbo tribe, calling for their relocation. Let me pointedly warn that such rhetoric threatens our unity and is fundamentally opposed to our Constitution."

See the tweet here:

