"Igbo Must Go Hashtag": Peter Obi Breaks Silence, Speaks on Trending Videos Linking Him to Protest
- Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party flagbearer in the presidential election, has kicked against the call that Igbos should relocate
- The former Anambra governor alleged that two videos have been manipulated to spread misinformation about him
- Obi stressed that he had never declared war on northerners, as speculated in the video, adding that he only declared war on the deteriorating economy, poverty and bad government
Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has raised an alarm over efforts to blackmail him into conforming to certain agendas through the circulation of false information.
According to Obi, a video from his keynote speech has been twisted to suggest he declared war on Northerners when, in fact, he spoke about declaring war on economic stagnation, insecurity, and corruption.
Peter Obi denies leading protest in Abuja
The former governor of Anambra alleged that another video showing him leading a protest in Abuja is also false and was edited to create a false narrative.
In a tweet on Friday, August 2, he condemned this misinformation and blackmail and stressed the importance of truth and honesty in democracy. He then expressed commitment to a new Nigeria where justice, equity, and caring for citizens prevail over greed.
Obi speaks against Igbo must go hashtag
Obi also denounces genocidal threats against the Igbo tribe, calling for their relocation, and warns that such rhetoric threatens unity and is opposed to the Constitution.
He called on authorities to take immediate action to investigate, arrest, and prosecute those behind this agenda and for Nigerians to stand united against divisive rhetoric.
The writer emphasizes the importance of unity, tolerance, and understanding and calls on the government and security agencies to protect these principles and ensure every Nigerian can live free from fear of discrimination or persecution.
His statement reads in part:
"Deeply disturbing, I have read genocidal threats on X against the Igbo tribe, calling for their relocation. Let me pointedly warn that such rhetoric threatens our unity and is fundamentally opposed to our Constitution."
See the tweet here:
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844