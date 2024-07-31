Igbo elders, led by Simon Okeke of the Igbo Elders Consultative Forum, have called on President Bola Tinubu to take decisive action against Bayo Onanuga

Okeke alleged that Onanuga’s harmful rhetoric, including false claims about Peter Obi leading protests, has contributed to violence against Igbos

Okeke urged President Tinubu to address the issue to prevent Onanuga from misrepresenting the presidency and creating further ethnic discord

Igbo elders have called on President Bola Tinubu to take decisive action against Bayo Onanuga, the President's spokesperson, for his alleged promotion of hate speech targeting the Igbo community.

Simon Okeke, the chairman of Igbo Elders Consultative Forum, spoke with Legit.ng on Tuesday, July 30.

Igbo elders demand probe against Bayo Onanuga Photo credit: @aonanuga1956/@eastboie

Source: Twitter

Okeke claimed that Onanuga’s rhetoric has incited violence against Igbos, particularly pointing to the violence that occurred in Lagos State during the last gubernatorial election.

Onanuga spreading harmful messages, Okeke alleges

Okeke accused Onanuga and his associates of spreading divisive and harmful messages.

Okeke said:

"We know that some individuals, especially Mr. Bayo Onanuga, continue to disseminate hate speech against Igbos.

"These are the same individuals whose rhetoric led to violence against Igbos in Lagos, and to date, there has been no prosecution."

Protest: ICF reacts to Onanuga's allegations against Obi

Speaking still, Okeke criticized Onanuga for falsely branding Peter Obi as the leader of an upcoming protest, despite Obi’s known stance against violence.

Okeke expressed concern that this misinformation could lead to further violence.

Okeke said:

“The most dangerous aspect of Onanuga's rhetoric is his attempt to falsely label Mr. Peter Obi as a violent leader.

“Onanuga is fully aware that Obi's approach to politics is peaceful, yet he continues to spread lies to incite violence against Igbos.

"We hope the security agencies will not be complacent and allow a repeat of the violence against Igbos that occurred in Lagos on March 18, 2023," they warned.

Tinubu urged to intervene

Okeke, however, demanded President Tinubu intervene to prevent Onanuga from misrepresenting the presidency and fueling ethnic animosity.

He said:

“We ask President Tinubu to call Bayo Onanuga to order. It is crucial that Onanuga does not create the impression of presidential hostility towards the Igbos.”

Secondus declare support for the planned protest

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Uche Secondus, a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has declared his support for the planned protests against hunger and economic hardship in the country.

Secondus also reminded President Tinubu of his history with protests while in the opposition.

Source: Legit.ng