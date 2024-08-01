In Maiduguri's Bulunkutu area, an immigration officer accidentally shot himself three times in the foot

The gunfire heightened protesters' agitation as they initially feared one of their own had been injured

A joint patrol team of police, military, immigration, DSS, and Civil Defence had set up a barricade at Bulunkutu Railway Junction to prevent protesters from entering Maiduguri’s city centre

On Thursday, August 1, chaos erupted in the Bulunkutu area of Maiduguri when an immigration officer accidentally shot himself three times in the foot while trying to block protesters.

The gunfire intensified the protesters' agitation, who initially feared one of their own had been injured.

An immigration officer and protesters Photo credit: @RitaLove178975/@NigerianStories

Source: Twitter

However, they calmed down upon realizing that it was the immigration officer who had been shot.

As reported by Leadership, a joint patrol team including police, military, immigration, DSS, and Civil Defence had barricaded the Bulunkutu Railway Junction to stop the protesters from advancing into Maiduguri’s city centre.

The officer, who has not been identified, was part of the security force assigned to disperse the protesting crowd.

He was quickly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and his current condition is not known.

The protesters were demonstrating against the government's handling of the ongoing insurgency and issues like corruption, high living costs, and other national problems.

Details later...

Source: Legit.ng