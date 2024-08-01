The #EndBadGovernance protest in Kano turned violent, resulting in the vandalism and looting of the Kano ICT Park, which is owned by the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC)

Kano - The #EndBadGovernance protest has turned violent as suspected protesters vandalised the Kano ICT Park, looting computers and other equipment.

The ICT Park consists of laboratories for ICT innovations and Commercial Hubs providing capacity building to ICT startups and entrepreneurial activities in the northwest.

Source: Twitter

The park which belongs to the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) is yet to be commissioned.

Kano protest: Minister reacts

Bosun Tijani, minister of communications, innovation and digital economy, has reacted to the incident.

He posted on X:

"Sad to learn that our Digital Innovation Park in Kano slated for launch next week to support our technical talent accelerator (3MTT) has been set ablaze and looted by protesters.

"Alongside #3MTT, this building is set to host our buildathon holiday maker programme for secondary school kids starting next week.

"A slight setback for our journey to deepening our workforce for technology while creating job opportunities for the youth. Millions of Naira down the drain."

Source: Legit.ng