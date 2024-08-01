Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering security in Nigeria and Africa.

Kano, Kano state - Some of the protesters participating in the nationwide demonstration against economic hardship set up a bonfire in front of Government House, Kano, on Thursday morning, August 1.

As reported by Daily Trust, security operatives at Government House fired shots and teargas to disperse the protesters.

Pictures posted on X by HumAngle showed some of the 'End Bad Governance' protesters waving the flags of Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Watch the video of the police dispersing the protesters below:

More to follow...

