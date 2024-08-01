BREAKING: Gunshots as Protesters Lit Bonfire In Front Of Kano Govt House, Wave Saudi Flag
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering security in Nigeria and Africa.
Kano, Kano state - Some of the protesters participating in the nationwide demonstration against economic hardship set up a bonfire in front of Government House, Kano, on Thursday morning, August 1.
As reported by Daily Trust, security operatives at Government House fired shots and teargas to disperse the protesters.
Pictures posted on X by HumAngle showed some of the 'End Bad Governance' protesters waving the flags of Saudi Arabia and Russia.
Watch the video of the police dispersing the protesters below:
More to follow...
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.