Twenty-five NGOs and CSOs called off their planned protest after a productive youth town hall meeting with Speaker Tajudeen Abass

The NGOs and CSOs initially planned the protest due to perceived government inaction on critical youth issues

Speaker Abass assured the NGOs and CSOs of the government’s commitment to addressing their concerns

FCT, Abuja - Twenty-five NGOs and CSOs have cancelled their planned protest after participating in a youth town hall meeting hosted by the House of Representatives.

Dr Matthew Nabut, Executive Director of the Centre for Change and Democracy Studies, issued a statement in Abuja on Thursday, August 1, following the meeting with the Speaker.

The town hall, held on July 31, facilitated open dialogue and resulted in a resolution after fruitful discussions with House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abass.

Nabut, who spoke on behalf of the coalition, expressed their contentment with the outcome of the meeting.

He said:

“We came here prepared to protest because we felt our voices were not being heard.

"However, after engaging with Speaker Abass and seeing the sincerity in his approach, we believe that dialogue is the way forward.

"We have decided to cancel the planned protest and give the government the opportunity to act on their promises."

Why NGOs, CSOs wanted to join the protest

He explained that the protest had been planned in response to what the NGOs and CSOs saw as inadequate government action on critical youth issues.

This decision came after multiple attempts to engage with policymakers had failed to produce satisfactory outcomes, Daily Trust reported.

The youth town hall meeting was viewed as a final effort to prevent the protest and reach a mutual understanding.

Abass: We're dedicated to addressing concerns of Nigerians

On his part, the Speaker affirmed the government’s dedication to addressing their concerns and outlined ongoing and upcoming initiatives designed to improve youth socio-economic conditions, PM News reported.

The Speaker also promised to offer four slots of Senior Legislative Aides to the various youth groups to serve as a link between the House and the Nigerian youth in an effort to foster communication between the political establishment and the young people.

Abbas said:

“This government recognises the critical role that our youth play in shaping the future of our nation.

"We are dedicated to creating an environment where their voices are heard, and their contributions are valued."

