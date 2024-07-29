Recently, President Bola Tinubu has directed NNPC to sell crude oil to Dangote Refinery and others in Naira

Reacting to this, Femi Otedola said the development means the exchange rate will be fixed for the duration of the transaction

Additionally, he stated that there would be no need for international letters of credit due to the revolutionary intervention

Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola has reacted to new directive by President Bola Tinubu to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) to sell crude oil to Dangote Refinery and other upcoming refineries in Naira.

Legit.ng had earlier reported how this move aims to stabilise the pump price of refined fuel and the dollar-Naira exchange rate.

According to the directive, Dangote Refinery requires 15 cargoes of crude yearly, costing $13.5 billion, and NNPC has committed to supplying four.

How Otedola reacted to this

In his X post, Otedola stressed that Dangote Refinery at the moment requires 15 cargoes of crude, at a cost of $13.5 billion yearly but NNPC has committed to supply four.

He added that while the FEC has approved that the 450,000 barrels meant for domestic consumption be offered in Naira to Nigerian refineries, using the Dangote refinery as pilot, the exchange rate will be fixed for the duration of this transaction.

He added,

“Afreximbank and other settlement banks in Nigeria will facilitate the trade between Dangote and NNPC Limited. The game changing intervention will eliminate the need for international letters of credit. It will also save the country of billions of dollars used in importing refined fuel.”

