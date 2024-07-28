

Spelman College, a leading institution in the education of women of African descent based in Atlanta, has signed an educational agreement with three Lagos universities

This collaboration commemorates the 50-year Sister Cities partnership between Lagos and Atlanta, aiming to strengthen US-Nigeria educational ties

US Consul General Will Stevens emphasized the US government's commitment to promoting access to quality higher education and supporting human capital development

Lagos, Nigeria—Spelman College, based in Atlanta and renowned for its leadership in the education of women of African descent, has signed an educational agreement with three universities in Lagos.

The universities are:

University of Lagos

Lagos State University

Pan-Atlantic University.

According to a statement signed by Dr Helene Gayle, President of Spelman College and a member of the US President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement, the signing took place on Friday, July 26, at the University of Lagos.

This collaboration marks the 50th anniversary of Lagos and Atlanta's Sister Cities partnership, which aims to deepen US-Nigeria educational ties with a special focus on women’s education.

Partnership is to drive access to quality education, says Gayle

Gayle emphasized that one of the primary goals of the Advisory Council is to strengthen educational ties and exchanges between the African diaspora in the United States and African communities, The Punch reported.

Gayle said:

"The US Mission has a longstanding commitment to supporting educational institutions and fortifying an education system that enables students to access quality education throughout Nigeria."

Gayle further noted that the Fulbright program, one of the US government-sponsored academic exchanges, offers Nigerian university students and faculty members the opportunity to engage in collaborative research in US institutions across various academic disciplines.

Unilag VC, US consul general speak on benefit of the partnership

At the event, US Consul General Will Stevens reiterated the US government’s dedication to initiatives that promote access to quality higher education and strengthen human capital for inclusive economic growth and development in Nigeria.

Additionally, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, described the new partnership as a historic event marking the beginning of a new era of educational collaboration between the United States and Nigeria, TVC News reported.

