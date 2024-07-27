A Sudanese cleric, Ambassador Al-Mustapha Bala Assudany, has warned Nigerians against embarking on the planned protests against hunger and economic hardship

Assudany urged Nigerians to learn from Sudan where protests led to war, destroyed the country and people fled

The Islamic cleric added that opposition groups and even foreign countries might take advantage of the protest to cause chaos

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kaduna state - A Sudanese cleric, Ambassador Al-Mustapha Bala Assudany, said nothing good will come out of the planned nationwide protests against hunger and economic hardship.

Assudany warned Nigerian youths not to give room to enemies of the country to destroy Nigeria.

Sudanese Cleric said nothing will come out of the planned protests Photo credit: SAMUEL ALABI / AFP

Source: Getty Images

As reported by Daily Trust, he stated this during the pre-huduba sermon at the famous Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Islamic cleric said the protest in Sudan that led to the war started just the same way.

He urged Nigerians to learn from Sudan and avoid bloodshed or any action that could lead to the destruction of peace.

“Those that started were Sudanese citizens in an attempt to draw the attention of the government to end their hardship. However, the opposition groups that were against the government penetrated them because every government has opposition. This was what led to the chaos in the country.

“Some foreign countries also took advantage of the protest and came into the country. They were the ones sponsoring these youths and supporting them. This led to regime change in the country but despite that, there was no peace in the country.

“Many people thought after the regime changed there would be peace in the country but it turned out to cause more chaos across the country. As we speak, Khartoum, which is the capital of Sudan, has been completely destroyed and the residents fled."

Tinubu’s govt tightens security over planned protests

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap, ordered that security at the nation's borders be tightened.

Nandap gave the order to all Zonal Heads, State Command Comptrollers, and Divisional Immigration Officers (DIOS) ahead of the planned nationwide protests.

She said the move is to ensure that no foreign element can take advantage of the protest to destabilise the country.

Source: Legit.ng