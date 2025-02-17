NELFUND announced the closure of the 2023/2024 student loan application cycle and the opening of the 2024/2025 cycle on February 22, 2025

Abuja, Nigeria – NELFUND announced on February 17 the closure of the 2023/2024 student loan application cycle as they transition to the 2024/2025 application cycle, set to open on February 22, 2025.

The announcement was made via a post on X (formerly Twitter), assuring students that all outstanding applications for the 2023/2024 session would be processed promptly to ensure eligible students receive the necessary financial support.

Support for Nigerian students

NELFUND highlighted its commitment to bridging financial gaps for thousands of Nigerian students by covering tuition, providing essential upkeep, and ensuring that financial barriers do not hinder education.

The organisation emphasised, "Your future matters, and we are here to support you every step of the way."

Encouragement for aspiring applicants

As NELFUND transitions to the new application cycle, they encouraged all aspiring applicants to stay informed and prepared for the opportunities ahead.

“Stay informed, stay prepared, and get set for the opportunities ahead,” NELFUND advised, indicating their continued dedication to supporting students' educational journeys.

NELFUND wrote on X on February 17:

“We are excited to announce the closure of the 2023/2024 student loan application cycle as we transition to the 2024/2025 application cycle, opening on February 22, 2025.

“All outstanding applications for 2023/2024 session will be processed promptly to ensure eligible students receive the necessary financial support.

“For thousands of Nigerian students, NELFUND has been the bridge to their dreams—covering tuition, providing essential upkeep, and ensuring that financial barriers don’t stand in the way of education. Your future matters, and we are here to support you every step of the way.

“As we transition, we encourage all aspiring applicants to get ready. Stay informed, stay prepared, and get set for the opportunities ahead.”

NELFund applications reach 400,000

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFund), has said that there is no timeframe for the disbursement of the money to students of the nation's universities.

Nasir Ayitogo, the spokesperson of NELFund, said this while responding to the concerns of expectant beneficiaries who fear they may miss the payment deadline for their school fees.

