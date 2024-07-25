The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewaure II, has reacted to the planned nationwide protest against hunger and economic hardship in the country

The monarch advised Nigerian youths planning the nationwide protest to shelve the plan and give President Bola Tinubu's administration enough time

Oba Ewuare said President Tinubu need time to implement his economic policies to alleviate the present hardship in the country

Benin City, Edo state - The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewaure II, has appealed to the Nigerian youths to give President Bola Ahmed Tinubu more time to implement its economic policies and lay aside the planned nationwide protests.

The nationwide hunger and hardship protest is scheduled for August 1, 2024, and it will last for 10 days across the country.

According to Daily Trust, the first-class monarch said it takes a while for things to get better.

“For things to get better, it has to be tough for a while.”

This was contained in a statement signed by the Oba’s Chief Press Secretary, Osaigbovo Iguobaro.

Oba Ewuare said President Tinubu’s economic policies which are expected to alleviate the present hardship need enough time for them to be implemented by the federal government.

“The Omo N’Oba wishes to appeal to the general public to give the Federal Government sufficient time to implement its economic policies aimed at alleviating the present hardship experienced by Nigerians."

The traditional ruler urged the Tinubu-led federal government to intensify efforts in the implementation of its economic and security policies to ease the current hardship faced by Nigerians, Channels Television reports.

“The Omo N’Oba appeals to those planning the August 1st nationwide protest to shelve the plan. The Omo N’Oba also urges the Federal Government to intensify efforts in the implementation of its economic and security policies.”

Tinubu’s ministers meet over planned protest

