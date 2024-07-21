A moving train collided with a Toyota Hilux pickup truck at a level crossing in Mushin, Lagos, on Sunday, July 21, at approximately 4:30 pm

Emergency responders from LASTMA and LASEMA were dispatched to the scene, and no fatalities have been reported

LASTMA has confirmed the accident, adding that the Hilux has been recovered from the scene at Ilupeju Bypass Railway Crossing

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering political campaigns and elections

Mushin, Lagos state - A moving train collided with a Toyota Hilux pickup truck at a level crossing in the Mushin area of Lagos on Sunday, July 21.

The accident occurred at approximately 4:30pm at the Ilupeju Bypass, according to a tweet by Ajetunmobi Ridwan Olawale, senior special assistant on media to the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanw-Olu.

A metro train for the Lagos Rail Mass Transit on a platform at Marina Station in Lagos, Nigeria, on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. Photo credit: Benson Ibeabuchi/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Emergency responders from the Lagos State Transport Management Agency (LASTMA) and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) were dispatched to the scene, The Nation reported.

According to Governor Sanwo-Olu's aide, no fatalities have been reported.

LASTMA confirms train accident

Meanwhile, LASTMA has confirmed the train accident.

"An accident involving a moving train and a Hilux occurred a while ago at the Ilupeju Bypass Railway Crossing," LASTMA tweeted.

"Recovery of the Hilux has since been done."

Lagos train accident kills 6 in 2023

Legit.ng recalls that a train accident was also recorded in Lagos in 2023. A Lagos Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) bus was hit by a train.

On Thursday, March 9, 2023, On March 9, the BRT bus carrying Lagos state government's workers was struck by a train in the Shogunle area of Oshodi, Lagos, leading to the death of six people. The driver of the bus asked the victims' families for forgiveness just as he blamed the incident on mechanical faults.

“It was not my fault. How could I have ignored warning signs? The bus had a mechanical fault. “It is a pity this has happened. I beg everyone affected to please forgive me in the name of God,” he was quoted to have said.

Source: Legit.ng