Lagos, Nigeria - There was panic on Friday, July 19, after an unidentified woman died in a tricycle while travelling through the Isheri, Idimu area of Lagos state.

The woman had boarded the tricycle along the Isheri-Igando Road, heading toward the Isheri end of the area.

A woman passes on inside a Keke Marwa in Lagos Photo credit: @Naija_PR

Source: Twitter

When the tricycle rider reached her bus stop, he informed her of the arrival, but she did not respond. Upon closer inspection, he found her motionless, The Punch reported.

Eyewitnesses recount ordeal

An eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of the incident, reported that the rider alerted passersby, who rushed to the scene and discovered the woman was no longer breathing.

He said:

"I was near the Isheri bus stop when I heard the tricycle rider calling for help. As we approached, we saw a woman slumped with her head resting on the middle of the tricycle's barricade, unresponsive.

"The rider explained that he was supposed to drop her off at Isheri, the final bus stop for tricycles in the area. When they arrived, he expected her to get out and pay her fare, but she didn't respond. That's when he raised the alarm. The scene quickly became crowded, as it was a very unusual situation."

Efforts were made to revive her, says another eyewitness

Another eyewitness, identified only as Sodiq, mentioned that residents tried to revive the woman, but their attempts were unsuccessful.

He further noted that when the police arrived at the scene, people quickly dispersed.

He said:

"People did their best to revive her but were unsuccessful. Shortly after, the police arrived, causing those nearby to leave the scene to avoid any potential implications.

"Some speculated that she might have been suffering from an illness or could have died from a heart attack."

It was reported that the tricycle was taken to the Idimu police station, and the deceased was transported to an undisclosed hospital in the area.

Attempts to contact the Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, were unsuccessful, as calls to his phone went unanswered, and a text message had not been replied to at the time of this report.

Source: Legit.ng