Miyetti Allah dissociates self From planned hardship protest

The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore said Nigerians and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government should count them out of the planned nationwide protests

The National President of the association, Abdullahi Bello Bodejo, said Miyetti Allah prefers peaceful dialogue over mass protest

Badejo said members of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore will not be participating in the protests against hunger and economic hardship in the country

Karu, Nasarawa state- The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has dissociated itself from the planned nationwide hardship protest against hunger in the country.

The planned nationwide protests against hunger and hardship are scheduled for August 1, 2024.

The National President of the association, Abdullahi Bello Bodejo, made this known during a press conference at its national headquarters in Karu local government area of Nasarawa state on Monday, July 22.

Bodejo also appreciated President Bola Tinubu for establishing the Ministry of Livestock Development, Channels Television reports.

He said the ministry will help to curtail the menace of farmers/herders clashes in the country.

The national secretary Saleh Alhassan, was also present at the press briefing.

As reported by Daily Trust, Badejo said Miyetti Allah prefers peaceful dialogue and constructive engagement with the authorities over mass protests.

“Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore unequivocally and strongly asserts that we do not support the planned protests and our members will not be participating.”

On its part, members of the Northern Nigeria Youth Forum distanced themselves from the planned protest.

Legit.ng recalls that Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser Information and Strategy to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu accused Peter Obi's supporters of being behind the planned 'EndBadGovernance', 'Tinubu Must Go,' and 'Revolution2024' protests.

Onanuga said Obi should be held responsible for the anarchy and mayhem his supporters are planning.

Presidency accused of planning to arrest Peter Obi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the presidency was accused of plotting to frame and arrest Peter Obi over the planned nationwide 'EndBadGovernance' protests.

The Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR) said it has it on good authority that President Bola Tinubu's government wants to arrest Obi to stop his propagation for good governance.

Obi's media office said the allegation that the Obidients movement is behind the planned nationwide protests is wild, wicked and baseless.

