Citizens United Against Terrorism (CUAT) has accused Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal of having connections with bandits

The group also questioned the source of a video attempting to link Governor Lawal's predecessor, Minister of State Defence Bello Matawalle, to banditry

CUAT called for an investigation into Governor Lawal's alleged connections with bandits and his handling of the security crisis in the state, demanding a comprehensive explanation from the governor

Abuja, FCT - A civil society organization, Citizens United Against Terrorism (CUAT), has accused Zamfara state governor Dauda Lawal of having connections with bandits operating in the state.

At a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, July 23, CUAT spokesperson Comr. Obinna Francis alleged that Governor Lawal has been providing protection, benefits, and favours to bandits, leading to a surge in attacks in the state.

Bandits in Zamfara: Gov Lawal Asked to Explain Source of Video Attempting to Indict Matawalle

The group claimed that bandits are now using more advanced weaponry than previously seen.

Gov Lawal questioned over video indicting Matawalle

CUAT also questioned the source of a video attempting to link Governor Lawal's predecessor, minister of state defence Bello Matawalle, to banditry.

The group cited the video released by a notorious bandit leader supposedly implicating the minister as the handiwork of the governor.

"This alarming revelation has sparked widespread concern and scrutiny, prompting questions about the potential collusion between political figures and criminal entities," he added.

"A pertinent inquiry arises regarding the circumstances under which the spokesperson of the Governor of Zamfara State was the first to view the video, raising suspicions about their possible connections with the bandits," Francis said.

Lawal vs Matawalle: Group calls for probe

The group called for an investigation into Governor Lawal's alleged connections with bandits and his inability to address the security crisis in the state.

CUAT also criticized the governor for allegedly abandoning his duties and celebrating in Enugu State while the security situation in Zamfara deteriorated.

Francis demanded that Governor Lawal provide a comprehensive explanation to the people of Zamfara regarding his relationship with bandits and outline concrete measures to address the escalating crisis.

"We firmly believe that this situation warrants a heightened scrutiny of the current governor's actions, rather than solely focusing on the past administration's tenure," Francis said.

