Abuja, FCT - The Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development has dismissed allegations made by a wanted bandit kingpin, Kachalla Bello Turji, that the minister of state for defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, supported banditry during his tenure as governor of Zamfara state.

The group's director, Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, issued a statement on Tuesday, July 23, describing Turji's claims as "a tissue of lies" and "baseless."

A social group attacked bandit kingpin Turji Blasted for accusing defence minister Bello Matawalle of supporting terrorism. Photo credit: @Bellomatawalle1

Dr Shinkafi said no right-thinking person should pay attention to the allegations.

"No right-thinking person should pay attention to this tissue of lies poorly concocted and fabricated by a mentally deranged terrorist feeling the heat of military onslaught to tarnish the reputation of the esteemed minister, a quintessential leader and paragon of patriotism," he said.

Allegations of arms storage dismissed

The Patriots also dismissed allegations that recovered arms and ammunition from bandits were kept at Government House.

It added that the facility has no armoury or arms and ammunition storage.

"Turji's allegation is mischievous, baseless, diversionary, a hallucination and figment of the fertile imagination of a murderer long wanted by the military and will be captured to face the full weight of the law for crime against the fatherland," the statement read.

The allegation that recovered arms and ammunition from bandits were kept at Government House is false and laughable as Zamfara Government House has no armoury or arms and ammunition facility. All arms recovered or submitted by repented bandits were handed over to security agencies and proper inventory taken."

Nigerians urged to Ignore allegations

The Patriots urged the public to ignore the allegations, describing them as a distraction from the minister's crucial national assignment.

It also commended security agencies for their patriotism and President Bola Tinubu for his confidence in Matawalle.

Matawalle remains committed to national security

The group also commended Matawalle for his proactive leadership and integrity in fighting banditry.

It stressed that no amount of blackmail and propaganda would distract the minister from actualising President Tinubu's Renewed Hope agenda of national security, peace, unity, and prosperity.

Dr Shinkafi praised the current synergy amongst security agencies in the fight against terror, attributing it to Matawalle's leadership acumen and political savvy.

He added that the group is proud of Matawalle's achievements and prayed for wisdom and strength so that he could serve the nation.

Stop linking me with banditry in Zamfara - Matawalle

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Matawalle called on his political opponents to stop linking him to the activities of the bandit leader, Turji.

He accused factions within the Zamfaras state government and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of distorting security narratives to tarnish his reputation.

The minister was reacting to a viral audio-visual clip suggesting his involvement in banditry, describing it as poorly produced and misaligned.

