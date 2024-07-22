Former Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU) Professor John Oladapo Obafunwa has been offered a new appointment

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Obafunwa as the new Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR)

Obafunwa will take over from Professor Babatunde Salako, whose tenure expires on Tuesday, July 23, 2024

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Professor John Oladapo Obafunwa as the new Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR).

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, July 22.

Ngelale said Professor Obafunwa will take over from Professor Babatunde Salako, whose tenure expires on July 23, 2024.

The presidential aide, Obafunwa’s appointment takes effect from July 24, 2024.

He added that President Tinubu extends his gratitude to Professor Salako for his service to the nation.

According to the statement, Professor Obafunwa qualified as a medical doctor from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) in 1980.

After his graduation, Obafumwa specialized in Anatomic Pathology (morphological study of diseases), graduating in May 1987.

He is a former provost of LASUCOM, Chief Medical Examiner for Lagos State, and former Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU). Before his appointment, he was the International Regional Advisor of the Royal College of Pathologists (UK) for Sub-Saharan Africa.

