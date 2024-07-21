The IA Foundation, a Nigerian non-governmental organization, donated N250,000 to Saint Academy School in Jos, Plateau state, weeks after the devastating building collapse

Jos, Plateau state - Following the Plateau school building collapse, a non-governmental organization, IA Foundation, donated N250,000 to Saint Academy School in Jos.

Legit.ng reports that the devastating building collapse claimed several young lives and injured many others.

Jos school collapse: Foundation offers condolences, support

In a statement, IA Foundation founder Mrs Ibironke Adeagbo expressed her deepest sympathies to those affected by the tragedy.

She described the incident as "heart-wrenching".

Ms Adeagbo also commended the bravery and resilience of first responders, medical teams, and others who worked tirelessly to assist those in need.

"We are saddened by this heart-wrenching incident and share your grief during this challenging time," she said.

Donation is to support affected students - Adeagbo

Ms Adeagbo added that the donation aims to support the affected students and their families in their recovery efforts, The Punch also reported.

She expressed optimism that the school community would find solace in support of those around them and urged a speedy recovery in honour of the lost ones.

"In light of this tragic event, we stand ready to offer any assistance within our capacity to aid in the recovery and support efforts of the affected students and their families. To this end, we are making a donation of N250,000 to assist in these efforts," she added.

The IA Foundation focuses on supporting educational institutions and the welfare of children, particularly out-of-school children.

Earlier, Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state mandated the immediate closure of Saint Academy School and initiated a comprehensive investigation into the building collapse that resulted in 22 deaths and 132 injuries.

The governor issued the closure order during his visit to the collapse site in Busa Buji, Jos North Local Government Area, where he assessed the situation.

Legit.ng reported that on Friday morning, July 12, the building of Saints Academy in Jos collapsed, trapping approximately 200 students who were writing their third-term examinations.

