The Federal Government has repatriated 190 Nigerians from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), bringing them back home to Nigeria

The returnees were received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and were profiled and documented by relevant agencies

The government has urged the returnees to behave with decorum and responsibility, upholding Nigeria's values and image, as they reintegrate into society

The Federal Government has successfully repatriated 190 Nigerians from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), underscoring its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens abroad.

The returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, in the early hours of Tuesday, where they were received by a combined team of government officials led by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The federal government charges returnees with civil conduct in the country. Image: FB/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

According to a statement by NEMA's Director General, Zubaida Umar, the returnees were admonished to conduct themselves in a civil and responsible manner, upholding the values of patriotism, rule of law, decency, and integrity, The Nation reported.

The statement, signed by Bashir Idris Garga, Zonal Director of NEMA North Central, emphasized the importance of behaving with decorum and responsibility on their return to Nigeria, ThisDayLive reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The profiling and documentation of the returnees were carried out by relevant agencies, ensuring a seamless reintegration process.

This gesture by the Federal Government demonstrates its dedication to protecting the welfare of Nigerians, regardless of their location worldwide.

As the returnees settle back into their home country, the government's appeal for exemplary conduct serves as a reminder of the importance of upholding Nigeria's image and values.

This development highlights the Federal Government's efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens, while also promoting a positive image of Nigeria globally.

UAE Lifts Visa Ban on Nigeria

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Nigerian Government had secured an agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), allowing Nigerian passport holders to get visas to travel to the country starting July 15, 2024.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this on his X handle on Monday, July 15, 2024.

Source: Legit.ng