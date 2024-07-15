The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has lifted the visa ban the country slammed on Nigerian travellers

Reports making the rounds on Monday, July 15, disclosed that President Bola Tinubu's led government and Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE have reached an agreement

Interestingly, following the “agreement” with the UAE leader, Nigerians can now obtain visa with ease

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to vacate travel restrictions imposed on Nigerians immediately vacating travel restrictions imposed on Nigerians with immediate effect.

President Tinubu visits President Zayed Al Nanyan in Abu Dhabi. Photo credit: Presidency Nigeria @NGRPresident

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this to State House correspondents on Monday, July 15, after President Tinubu presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to the minister, effective immediately, Nigerian passport holders can now travel to the UAE.

In a statement shared on his X page, the minister said the agreement reached by Nigeria with the UAE government includes updated controls and conditions to facilitate obtaining a UAE visa, adding, "The resumption of visas will be effective from July 15, 2024."

“Today, an agreement has been reached with the UAE, effective July 15. Nigerian passport holders intending to travel to the UAE can do so.”

"FG, UAE Reach Agreement on Resumption of Travels for Nigerian Passport Holders

"Following successful talks and extensive, mutually beneficial negotiations between the Government of the United Arab Emirates and the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria @NigeriaGov, an agreement was reached allowing for the resumption of travel to the UAE for Nigerian passport holders.

"This agreement includes updated controls and conditions to facilitate obtaining a UAE visa.

"The resumption of visas will be effective from July 15, 2024."

Nigeria, UAE: Visa conditions

He also directed Nigerians on how they can get fresh updates about the visa conditions.

"Nigerians wishing to learn more about the updated visa conditions from the UAE can visit http://documentverificationhub.ae for any additional information," he said.

