The CBN has replaced the entire executive management of the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Plc

The changes come following an order from President Bola Tinubu as part of ongoing reforms of the CBN

The Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company Plc is responsible for printing Nigerian banknotes and minting coins

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the appointment of Abubakar Sule Minjibr as the new acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Plc (NSPM).

He replaces Ahmed Halilu, the company’s former MD & CEO, who was widely reported to be an elder brother of Aisha Buhari, the wife of former President Muhammadu Buhari, and who was appointed by him in 2022.

CBN makes new appointment for NSMPs Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

The appointment was announced in an internal memo dated July 10, 2024, following the order of President Bola Tinubu.

CBN replaces executives of NSPM

According to the memo, signed by Soji Ogungbesan, General Manager of Corporate Services at NSPM, the board has approved the decision to dissolve the current executive team and install interim management.

The memo reads:

"The memo dated 10th July 2024 partly read: “The board has announced the immediate dissolution of the present executive management team of the NSPM, and has approved the immediate constitution of an interim executive management team, as follows: Mr Abubaka Sule Minjibir Ag, Managing Director; Mr Muhammed Mustapha Gm, Finance and Strategy; Mr.Adesoju Ogungbesan Gm, Corporate Service.

“The management team assures all staff of its commitment to the welfare of the staff of the NSPM, the strategic initiative and organization transformation developed by the board.

“Staff members are encouraged to cooperate with the new management team to achieve the board’s strategic vision for the company.”

BusinessDay reports that Other senior executives leaving NSPM include Halilu Ado Danjuma, who served as ED Corporate Services; Tunji Kazeem, ED Security Documents; Chris Orewa, ED of the Lagos factory; and Victoria Lucky Irabor, Company Secretary and Legal Adviser.

Kalu-Eke rejectsTinubu’ss CBN appointment

Legit.ng earlier reported that President BolaTinubu’ss nominee for CBN board member, Urum Kalu-Eke, has rejected the presidential nomination.

Kalu-Eke was said to have been engaged with some public and private entities, locally and internationally, as reasons for the rejection of the appointment.

Senator Orji Kalu informed his colleagues about Kalu-Eke’s absence when he failed to appear for screening before the senate committee.

Source: Legit.ng