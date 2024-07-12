About 200 students were trapped in a collapsed building at Saints Academy, a secondary school in Jos

The building collapsed while the students were taking their third term examinations

Musa Ashoms, Plateau Commissioner for Information and Communication stated that there were casualties and ongoing rescue efforts

Plateau state - Approximately 200 students were trapped in a school building that collapsed on Friday morning, July 12.

This was disclosed by Musa Ashoms, Plateau Commissioner for Information and Communication.

The institution, Saints Academy, a secondary school in Jos, collapsed while students were taking their third term examinations, as reported by Daily Trust.

Mr. Ashoms, who visited the site with other commissioners, including the commissioner for secondary education, stated that the school has a total population of about 400 students.

The section of the school that collapsed was housing around 200 students.

He said:

"The collapsed building has caused casualties, and injured students are still being taken to hospitals. However, we cannot determine the exact number of casualties until the evacuation is complete.

"Emergency workers are heavily involved in the rescue efforts. Governor Caleb Mutfwang has instructed medical personnel in hospitals to prioritize saving the lives of survivors.

"He emphasized that they should not request money or anything else because this is an emergency situation."

The commissioner emphasized that the incident highlighted the importance of enforcing Order 003 of the Plateau state government, which aims to implement the Greater Jos Master Plan and prevent such unfortunate occurrences.

He noted that the collapsed school building, constructed on a waterlogged area, clearly failed to meet proper construction standards.

Ashoms stated that the Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB) would ensure that substandard buildings are demolished and that all ongoing constructions will henceforth adhere to required standards.

NEMA reacts

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) while reacting to this development on it official X handle, @nemanigeria said:

"A two-storey building collapsed in Jos, leading to a search and rescue operation coordinated by NEMA.

"Over 40 trapped students were rescued and taken to various hospitals, including Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Plateau Specialist Hospital."

