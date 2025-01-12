Members of the National Assembly have criticized Nigeria's border restriction policy

They claimed that it is ineffective in addressing the country's escalating issues with smuggling

They asked the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment to get in touch with the Presidency for solution

Nigeria's border closure policy has drawn criticism from members of the National Assembly, who say it is self-deceptive and ineffectual in tackling the nation's growing problems with cross-border banditry and smuggling.

Lawmakers said Border closure is hampering economic fortunes of the country. Photo Credit: National Assembly

Nigeria's borders are still porous, according to Jumoke Oduwole, minister of industry, trade, and investment, who brought up this matter with members of the joint committee on industry, trade, and investment during the budget defence session.

Francis Fadaunsi, a member of the Committee on Industry, contended that reopening the borders in practice would be more successful than keeping them closed.

He claimed that the Niger Republic and Chad's withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the ensuing openness of their borders to Nigerians was making the country's economic problems worse and increasing the threat of insecurity throughout the impacted nations.

“Border closure is hampering economic fortunes of the country because rather than curb smuggling, it encourages it. For example on rice production alone, the largest percentage of 4 million tonnes shortfall, is being smuggled into the country since local producers are only producing 3million tonnes out the expected consumption rate of 7million tonnes “, he said.

Lawmaker Fatima Talba, who represents Yobe State's Nangere/Potiskum Federal Constituency, backed this viewpoint by arguing that, in the eyes of her voters, the borders are open.

“Given the free movement of people and even criminals across the borders, it is time for us to stop fooling ourselves with border closure, ” she said.

Paul Kalejaiye, a lawmaker from Lagos State's Ajeromi/Ifelodun Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, questioned the type of border closure strategy Nigeria is enforcing in his statements.

“We need to even ask the question on the border policy being implemented. Are all borders across the Nation closed or those closed are from a segment of the country,” he queried.

The Senate committee's chairman, Suleiman Umar, requested the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment to communicate with the Presidency for a solution to the border blockade.

In her earlier presentation to the committee, Oduwole stated that N3.8 billion was set aside for capital expenditures in the fiscal year 2025, N4.65 billion for personnel costs, N1.45 billion for overhead, and N2.4 billion in expected income.

Farmers opt to export produce for foreign currencies

Legit.ng reported that Nigerians may see a surge in food prices in the coming months as farmers in the northern part of the country choose to export their harvest to neighbouring countries instead of selling to the local market.

The farmers are exploring this option because of the projected income from getting paid in foreign currency.

The PUNCH reports that farmers in Kano, Jigawa, and Yobe have recorded bumper harvests, especially in crops like millet, sorghum, beans, and maise, compared to their counterparts in other states.

