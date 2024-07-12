During a NATO ceremony on July 11, President Joe Biden mistakenly introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Russian President Vladimir Putin

The gaffe happened just before a critical press conference where Biden aimed to reassure Democrats of his ability to defeat Donald Trump

Following the incident, French President Emmanuel Macron defended Biden, emphasizing that such slip-ups can happen to anyone

Amid intense scrutiny over his fitness to serve, US President Joe Biden accidentally introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Russian strongman Vladimir Putin during a NATO ceremony.

The US president, knowing that he had made a grave mistake, immediately corrected himself.

This mistake occurred on Thursday, July 11, just before a high-stakes press conference where Biden's every word was set to be closely scrutinized, France24 reported.

Biden's words:

“Now, I want to hand it over the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination. Ladies and gentleman, President Putin."

Stating further, Biden said:

“He’s going to beat President Putin. President Zelensky."

Quickly correcting himself, he said:

"I’m so focused on beating Putin, we’ve got to worry about it. I’m better,” Zelensky quipped. You are, a hell of a lot better."

The gaffe occurred just before a highly anticipated news conference, where Biden aimed to reassure fellow Democrats that he still can defeat Republican Donald Trump in the November election and effectively lead the country for another four-year term.

France's president, Macron reacts

Reacting to this development, France's president, President Emmanuel Macron said:

"We all slip up sometimes. It's happened to me and it could happen again tomorrow. I would ask for your indulgence."

So far, 13 out of the 213 Democrats in the House and one of the 51 Senate Democrats have publicly urged the president to withdraw from the race.

During his solo news conference on Thursday evening, Biden will face questions on a variety of topics, including his suitability for another four-year term in the White House.

Biden's campaign has been struggling for the past two weeks following his poor debate performance against his 78-year-old Republican rival, Donald Trump.

