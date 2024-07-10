Nigerian drug baron flees South Africa, arrested in Imo mansion

A drug baron identified as Joachin Mbonu, who escaped from South Africa has been arrested in his mansion in Imo state

Imo state - Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a drug baron identified as Joachin Mbonu, in his mansion in Umuomi village, Uzogba-Ezenomi autonomous community, Ikeduru local government area of Imo state.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said Mbonu was arrested along with his associate on Friday, July 5.

According to The Punch, Babafemi disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, July 9.

He explained that the suspect was arrested following an intelligence report stating that he and his gang were responsible for the distribution of substantial quantities of methamphetamine in the South-East, South-South and other parts of the country.

Babafemi stated that Mbonu had escaped from South Africa after he came under investigation for drug dealings.

The NDLEA spokesperson said Mbonu mastered the art of cooking methamphetamine while living in South Africa for many years.

He added that after the suspect returned to Nigeria, he set up clandestine laboratories in remote villages to shield his nefarious activities.

He stated that Mbonu belongs to a drug cartel behind the production of methamphetamine popularly called ‘Mkpuru mmiri’

“A major drug cartel behind the production and distribution of deadly psychoactive substance, methamphetamine, popularly called ‘Mkpuru mmiri’ has been taken down by operatives of the NDLEA following the arrest of the leader of the syndicate, 42-year-old Joachin Chikaodi Mbonu and his associate in his mansion tucked in his Umuomi village, Uzogba-Ezenomi autonomous community, Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State.”

Meanwhile,Legit.ng reported that Pastor Anietie Okon Effiong, a trans-border drug dealer, was arrested by NDLEA operatives.

Babafemi said Effiong was arrested with three drums of crystal methamphetamine, locally called Mkpuru Mmiri, believed to have been imported from India. The consignment weighing 90 kilograms and loaded into a commercial bus was intercepted during a stop and search operation along the Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene highway.

The dangerous drug packed 30kg in each drum was reportedly meant for Pastor Effiong who was arrested in a follow up operation at Oron beach in Oron.

