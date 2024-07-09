Kwara State University, Malete, has expelled 175 students due to various infractions, including exam malpractice, theft, and admission fraud

Kwara state - Kwara State University, Malete, has expelled 175 students for various infractions.

One of the infractions is exam malpractice.

The statement outlines that the students were expelled for offences including exam malpractice, theft, admission fraud using fake results, assault, fraud, involvement in unregistered associations, and illegal possession of a firearm, Leadership reported.

The statement reads:

“This is to inform the public that the following 175 students have been expelled from Kwara State University, Malete, for various offences.

"The approval of the expulsion followed the recommendations of the Students’ Disciplinary Committee, which held sittings between October 2021 and March 2024.

“The expelled students were penalised for offences ranging from examination malpractices, theft, using fake results to gain admission, assault, fraud, belonging to unregistered associations, and possession of a firearm.

“The management of Kwara State University wishes to reiterate its zero-tolerance for all acts of indiscipline as the institution stands firm on producing graduates who are excellent both in character and in learning.”

