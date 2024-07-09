The vice-chancellor of Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA) in Katsina State, Prof. Armaya'u Bichi, has accused some university staff of serving as informants to bandits

The university has identified the suspected staff members and handed over their contacts to a security agency for investigation

The Police Command in the state has promised to investigate the matter further, appealing to the public to assist with information to address the security challenges

The Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA) in Katsina State, Prof. Armaya'u Bichi, has made a shocking allegation that some staff members of the university are secretly working as informants for bandits.

This revelation comes after a series of attacks on the university, resulting in the kidnapping of students, staff, and their family members, as well as the death of one staff member.

Security operatives have taken the custody of the suspected informants. Image: FUDMA

Source: Original

In an interview with newsmen in Katsina on Tuesday, Bichi stated that the university has identified the suspected staff members and handed over their contacts to a security agency for further investigation, according to PM News.

However, the university has yet to receive any feedback from the agency, Pulse News reported.

Bichi expressed his concern over the situation, stating:

"This issue of informants is worrisome, and we have strong reasons for accusing them of being informants to bandits."

He added that the university is doing everything possible to prevent future incidents, but the situation is getting worse.

The Police Command in the state has responded to the allegation, stating that they were not aware of the issue but promised to investigate further.

The command's spokesman, ASP Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, appealed to the public to assist them with information that would help address the security challenges.

The accusation has raised concerns over the security of the university and the role of insiders in facilitating the attacks. The incident has also sparked a peaceful protest by staff members, demanding improved security measures.

The attacks on the university are part of a larger security challenge in Katsina State, where bandits have been terrorizing communities, kidnapping, and killing innocent people.

Full list: Professors, lecturers from northern Nigeria who died in 2 Months

There are growing concerns about the sudden and mysterious deaths of academics in federal universities in northern Nigeria, Legit.ng reported.

This is as the region battles terrorism in the northeast and banditry in the northwest and north-central.

Source: Legit.ng