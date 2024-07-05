Nigerians have reacted to the advice given to Lagos state pensioners not to donate their pensions and gratuities to churches, mosques, or religious groups

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has told pensioners not to donate to building churches or mosques

Sanwo-Olu said the gratuities are what the retirees earned and worked for and God will give them the wisdom to act

Ikeja, Lagos State – Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has advised retirees not to donate their pensions and gratuities to churches, mosques, or religious groups.

Sanwo-olu stated this while speaking at the 105 batches of retirement bond certificate presentation ceremony to the 2000 retirees.

Sanwo-Olu said the pension is not meant to solve all family problems Photo credit: @jidesanwoolu

As reported by Daily Trust, the governor said the contributory pension is not to solve their family problems.

“This is not meant to solve all family problems. It is about you, what you have earned and worked for.

“When they say they want to build a church or mosque and ask you to come out to pledge N3m. Don’t do that. God will give you the wisdom to act, Sanwo-Olu has done his part o.”

Sanwo-Olu said retirees from the Lagos state government got their contributory pension worth about N4.46 billion.

In the video shared via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @jidesanwoolu, he said the joy and happiness on the faces of the retirees reflected their time of hard work and dedication.

Nigerians react to pensioners not donating churches, mosques

“Kudos to @jidesanwoolu the first Governor who shows deep empathy for older persons and advises them on Financial Abuse as they receive their pension. The era of we have not paid the living let alone death is gone. You deserve an award from us for your priority for older persons.”

“They are speaking out now which is not late, churches are legal buildings for scam operators called Pastors.”

“I’m deeply impressed and I hope the aged pensioners listen to him and yield to that important advice. Cos those religious bigots out there are wicked ooo.”

“So, if a retiree sees their children in need of help, they should just look over… Hmmm. Sanwolu just dey play.”

“That’s for a fact. Retirees shouldn’t give their funds to their kids. For what na? Aside from that, Gov Sanwo should keep his advice & focus his attention on the streams of sea that have entered into people’s homes in Lagos.”

