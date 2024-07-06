Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), warned gospel ministers and youths to be cautious of sexual immorality

Redemption Camp—Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has cautioned gospel ministers and youths to be wary of sexual immorality.

The cleric who spoke during a sermon at the RCCG America 1 Ministers & Workers Conference stressed that no amount of anointing can withstand such temptation.

Adeboye reveals how he avoids sexual temptation

Adeboye, 82, revealed that he still takes measures to avoid sexual temptation despite his age and years in the ministry, The Punch reported.

His words:

“Somebody says, at your age, why are you still running? I run faster than before because the closer you get to the finishing point, the more careful you must be.

“Some of you can say, ‘Daddy, what are you saying, are you still running?’ I run fast.

“‘With all your anointing?’ Does anointing turn your body to stone? Samson was anointed. Single-handedly, he killed a thousand soldiers. A woman finished him. I hope the boys are listening.

“You can say, ‘Is anybody still interested in an 82-year-old man?’ She is not interested in you but interested in putting an end to all the great works God has done through you."

Adeboye warns ministers and youths

Meanwhile, the RCCG leader cited the example of Samson, a Biblical figure who fell into sexual immorality despite his anointing, The Guardian also reported.

"Samson was anointed. Single-handedly, he killed a thousand soldiers. A woman finished him. I hope the boys are listening," he said.

