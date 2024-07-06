Global site navigation

APC Women Leader Hails Governor Alia for Empowering 5,000 Benue Residents
Nigeria

APC Women Leader Hails Governor Alia for Empowering 5,000 Benue Residents

by  Adekunle Dada 2 min read
  • APC National Women Leader, Dr Mary Alile-Idele, has hailed Governor Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia for assisting over 5,000 women in Benue state
  • Alile-Idele said Governor Alia’s commitment to the project is a testament to his vision for a more inclusive and equitable Benue state
  • She explained that the "Project 774 Explode Initiative" is a nationwide campaign aimed at mobilizing and empowering women in politics

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Benue state, Makurdi - Benue state governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, has been commended for assisting over 5,000 women in the 23 local government areas of the state.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Women Leader, Dr. Mary Alile-Idele, said the beneficiaries are from the “Project 774 Explode Initiative"

APC women leader hails Governor Alia for empowering 5,000 Benue residents
Alile-Idele lauded Governor Alia unwavering in his support towards enhancing women's participation in politics Photo credit: Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia
Source: Facebook

Alile-Idele said Governor Alia has been unwavering in his support towards enhancing women's participation in politics in the state.

The APC chieftain stated this in Makurdi during the flagging of the pilot scheme of her nationwide pet programme, “Project 774 Explode Initiative" for women in politics.

Alile-Idele’s media office disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja and made available to Legit.ng on Friday, July 5.

According to the statement, "Project 774 Explode Initiative" is a nationwide campaign aimed at mobilizing and empowering women in politics across the 774 local government areas of the country.

Dr. Alile-Idele further stated that Governor Alia’s commitment to the project is a testament to his vision for a more inclusive and equitable Benue state.

She added that the governor's efforts in creating an enabling environment for women in the state to thrive are worthy of emulation by other states

"We commend the governor for providing opportunities for women to strive in his government. We also applaud his entrepreneurial support for women in the state.
"The unwavering support for the “Project 774 Explode” by the governor is an inspiration and will undoubtedly pave the way for a stronger, more vibrant, and empowered women's community in Benue State."

APC women leaders accuse Tinubu’s govt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that APC women leaders said the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had forgotten about them after the 2023 election.

The aggrieved women leaders said none of their people has been compensated with appointment or post-election reward.

They also accused accused minister of women's affairs and social development, Dr Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye for not extending N50,000 palliatives to any of their members

