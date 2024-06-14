Three persons have reportedly died as the combined force of the police and military repealed an armed robbery attempt at a First Bank branch in the Abaji area of Abuja

The armed robbers were said to be 15 and attacked the bank with dynamites with the hope of robbing it on Thursday evening, June 13

SP Josephine Adeh, the spokesperson of the FCT police command, said three suspects, including the ring leader, were arrested with severe injuries

Three people have reportedly died in the gun battle between the security operatives and some armed men trying to rob the First Bank PLC in the Abaji area of Abuja on Thursday, June 13.

The armed men, numbering 15, planned a robbery operation at the bank but were foiled by the collaboration between the military and the police.

Police foil robbery attempt in Abuja bank Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

A statement by the spokesperson of the police, SP Josephine Adeh, on Friday, June 14, disclosed that a distressed call was received at the FCT Police command at about 5:00 PM, and the team immediately swung into action.

She disclosed that the operation was led by the FCT police commissioner, CP Benneth Igweh. The officer, in combination with the military and police, mobilised to the scene and subsequently foiled the robbery attack.

According to the statement, the armed robbers attacked the bank with dynamites in an attempt to break into it and rob.

The security agencies were said to have engaged the attackers in an intense gun battle, and they were forced to scamper for their safety after sustaining various degrees of bullet injuries.

The gun battle led to the arrest of three suspects. They are Usman, whose surname was yet to be known and was said to be the leader of the gang; 41-year-old Nuhu Musa and 25 year-old Muhammed Aminu. They were paraded with grave degrees of bullet wounds.

