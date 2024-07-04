Police Arrest Prankster Zfancy After Viral Fake Ritualist Prank, People React: “He Crossed the Line”
- The Nigerian police, in a latest update online, have confirmed the arrest of popular prankster Zfancy
- Zfancy had caused panic on social media a few days ago after pulling a fake ritualist prank in public
- The prankster's arrest has stirred mixed reactions as several Nigerians applauded the police for taking action
Popular prankster and influencer Zfancy, whose real name is Ubani Zion, aka ZFancy, has been arrested by the Nigerian police for Cyber Crimes.
PUNCH reported that Zfancy was arrested around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, in Abuja.
The police confirmed in a statement on Thursday, June 3, that the prankster had been arrested in connection with one of his pranks.
Legit.ng recalls reported that Zfancy had been accused of being involved in rituals on social media.
An X user Dami Adenuga, shared a video of a lady who called out Zfancy for ritualism.
“This Zfancy matter is looking very real. The Nigeria Police should intervene at this point,” Adenuga captioned the video.
See the photos the police shared online below:
Netizens react as police arrest Zfancy
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions read them below:
trulilgram:
"He went overboard he crossed the line. you can’t go to the bank act like a robber and expect everyone to believe it was a prank."
kennedyexcel:
"I hope dem arrest that girl join wey claim say him use her do juju….."
midecupoftee:
"VDM said it that he will be arrested and it happened."
heis_vogueboy:
"VeryDarkMan warn am."
henry_nwa_iyoo:
"The fear of VDM is the beginning of wisdom."
arikeeee_:
"They need to arrest everyone involved in that nonsense the girl ooo, the cameraman even the car seff."
mrolivve:
"Lol this vdm stubborn die,"
chidimanuel1:
"Bad publicity is good publicity."
yung_don_04:
"Good. Serves as a lesson to others doing prank with sensitive things in the country just for their own gain. He should stay in jail for a while."
Zfancy breaks silence on ritualist claim
Meanwhile, Zfancy spoke up about the ritualist allegations that trailed him.
The prankster was on an Instagram live session with Lord Lamba, who asked him if he was indeed a ritualist.
Zfancy lost his cool and cursed out his colleague and the other people peddling claims of him being a ritualist.
