London, UK — Rishi Sunak announced his resignation as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on Friday, July 5, following the general election's outcome on Thursday, July 4.

He acknowledged the election results, saying the country had sent a clear signal for change.

Sunak takes responsibility for the conservative defeat

Sunak took responsibility for the Conservative Party's loss, apologising for not delivering what the party's efforts deserved.

He thanked Conservative candidates and campaigners who worked hard but lost their seats.

The former prime minister also thanked his colleagues, Cabinet members, and the Civil Service for their support.

He praised the strength and resilience of the United Kingdom, highlighting its economic stability and global influence.

Defeated UK PM recogrecognizesessor

Sunak acknowledged his successor, Keir Starmer, as a decent and public-spirited individual who deserves respect.

He wished Starmer well in his new role, acknowledging the challenges he will face.

Sunak expressed gratitude to his family, particularly his wife and daughters, for their sacrifices during his tenure.

He concluded by emphaemphasizingimportance of kindness, decency, and tolerance in British values, honoring his time as Prime Minister.

His speech reads in part:

"I have given this job my all. But you have sent a clear message, and yours is the only judgement that matters.

"This is a difficult day, but I leave this job honoured to have been Prime Minister of the best country in the world."

See the video of his speech here:

Labour Party wins UK election

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UK's Labour Party has won the majority seat in the House of Commons, surpassing the 326 required members to produce a prime minister.

Following the poll's outcome, Keir Starmer, a Labour Party candidate and leader, will be sworn in as the new prime minister.

