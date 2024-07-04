Bandits fatally attacked the eldest son of Judge Janet Galadima from the Kaduna State Customary Court

The bandits also demanded a N300 million ransom for the release of the judge and her three remaining captive children

Gloria Ballason, CEO of the House of Justice, confirmed the abduction of the judge and her four children on Sunday, June 30

Kaduna state - Bandits have tragically killed the eldest son of a judge from the Kaduna State Customary Court, identified as Janet Galadima.

This was as they (bandits) demanded a ransom of N300 million for the release of the judge and her remaining three children, who are still held captive.

Gloria Ballason, the Chief Executive Officer of the House of Justice, issued a statement on Wednesday, July 3, confirming that the bandits abducted the judge and her four children on Sunday, June 30, The Punch reported.

The incident occurred when the bandits raided the judge's residence on Sunday night while her husband, a medical doctor, was away on duty.

Ballason, a human rights advocate, denounced the assault on the judge and her family, citing violations of Article 7 of the United Nations Basic Principles on the Independence of the and Sections 33 and 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantee judicial safety.

She described the killing of Victor, the judge's 14-year-old son, as "horrific and deeply unsettling," emphasising that no parent should endure the anguish of witnessing their child's murder in such a heartless manner, Channels Television reported.

Ballason urged Nigerian security agencies, the Governor, the Nigerian Bar Association, and the judiciary to urgently prioritise Justice Galadima's and her children's safety and ensure justice is served.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association, through its Public Relations Officer, Dr. Shuaibu Joga, expressed shock over the bandit attack on the spouse of one of its members in a statement.

The NMA spokesperson said:

"The kidnappers demanded N300 million for their release. Despite ongoing negotiations with security agencies, the family received tragic news that the eldest son was killed due to failure to meet the ransom demand."

In response, the NMA called for an emergency meeting and press conference to urge swift action for the family's safe release and the release of another kidnapped colleague.

The spokesperson appealed for calm among members and public safety while engaging authorities to address this distressing situation.

However, there had been no official communication from the state government or police command.

