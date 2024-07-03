Anglican Bishop Rev. Isaac Umurie was tragically murdered in his sleep by his son, Ufuoma Umurie, in Delta State's Okpare town, Ughelli South LGA

The attack occurred around 2:00 a.m., narrowly missing the bishop’s wife who escaped unharmed

SP Bright Edafe confirms the tragic incident and points out that investigation and prosecution plans

Okpare, Delta state - An Anglican Bishop, Rev. Isaac Umurie, was tragically murdered in his sleep by his son, Ufuoma Umurie, in Delta State.

The brutal incident occurred early Wednesday morning, June 3, in Okpare town, Olomu Kingdom, Ughelli South Local Government Area.

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, the around 2:00 a.m., narrowly missing the bishop’s wife who attempted to intervene to save her husband but escaped unharmed despite being pursued by the assailant.

Rev. Umurie, who served at St. John’s Anglican Church in Okpare-Olomu, Ughelli South Local Government Area, was nearing retirement when he was fatally assaulted by his 28-year-old son.

Sources revealed that this was not the first attempt by Ufuoma to take his father's life, marking a tragic culmination of family strife.

Ufuoma, described as mentally disturbed, is currently in police custody for allegedly using a machete to fatally wound his father while he slept.

Neighbours say Ufuoma is mentally unstable

Neighbours and church members who managed to enter the bishop’s residence were unable to intervene in time to save him, as Ufuoma had already inflicted fatal injuries.

They said:

"Ufuoma has previously assaulted his father once before when he beat him and was detained by the Okpare-Olomu vigilante group. However, the father pleaded for him not to be taken to the police station due to his reported mental instability.

"In today's tragic incident, he brutally attacked his father with a cutlass, causing severe injuries including a fractured skull and mutilation of other parts of his body.

"The priest was nearing retirement and had recently moved closer to home in preparation for this stage of life," a source from the town informed the online media."

Police speak

The suspect is being held at the Otu-Jeremi Divisional Headquarters of the Delta State Police Command, Vanguard reported.

In response to the horrific murder, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident and assured that the perpetrator will face a thorough investigation and legal prosecution.

