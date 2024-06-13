Just In: Court Sentences Police Inspector to Death for Killing Phone Dealer
Asaba, Delta—Inspector Ubi Ebri of the Nigeria Police Force has been sentenced to death by the Delta State High Court in Asaba.
The court, under the leadership of Justice C. D Diai, found Ebri guilty of murdering Onyeka Ibeh, a prominent phone dealer in Asaba.
The incident that led to the death
As reported by The Punch, the incident occurred when Ibeh and his wife were stopped by a police team for a routine search while driving from Ugbolu to Asaba on April 5, 2023.
Despite waiting patiently, Ibeh and his wife were ignored for an extended period.
Frustrated by this treatment, Inspector Ebri opened fire on their vehicle, fatally striking Ibeh in the head.
Fortunately, Ibeh's wife, who was beside him, was unharmed. This unjust act sparked public outcry, prompting protests in Asaba demanding justice, as reported by Vanguard.
The trial and sentencing
Following the trial, the court's decision to sentence Ebri to death was hailed as a landmark judgement by the prosecution and the family of the deceased.
E.H. Edema, a Director in the Ministry of Justice, expressed satisfaction that justice had been served.
Ifeanyi Ibeh, the deceased's brother who was present during the verdict, praised the court for delivering justice to their family and the wider community.
