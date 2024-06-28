The NLC cautioned state governors against threatening public workers' welfare and criticized any moves dictatorial tendencies

NLC spokesperson Benson Upah highlighted that the national minimum wage sets a uniform baseline for worker compensation

Upah criticised governors for what he termed a "blatant display of ignorance" regarding global best practices in minimum wage policies

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Friday, June 28, cautioned state governors against making statements or moves that suggest the welfare of public workers is threatened.

This, the NLC also warned the governors against adopting dictatorial attitudes, following recent statements from some governors about their intention to pay what they consider appropriate as the minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

NLC spokesperson, Benson Upah, made this call in a statement to in Abuja.

He said:

“This notion is not only dictatorial but also undermines the very essence and the model adopted for establishing a national minimum wage in Nigeria."

NLC schools state govs on what minimum wage

Upah explained that the national minimum wage is not an arbitrary figure but a national wage floor, a baseline below which no worker should be paid according to the law, The Punch reported

He said:

“This threshold is a collective agreement ensuring a minimum standard of living for every worker. The governors' demand to unilaterally set the minimum wage contradicts this principle and threatens the welfare of Nigerian workers and the national economy."

Upah emphasized that the national minimum wage is distinct from the individual pay structures of states, which are implemented based on their unique financial capabilities and circumstances., The Nation reported.

The spokesman noted that this diversity in pay structures highlights the flexibility within the system, allowing states to compensate their workers according to their financial realities.

He said:

“The governors' argument is inconsistent when compared to the uniform salaries of political officeholders across the nation, as determined by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission. Why is there no outcry over this uniformity?”

He criticized the double standards that favour a few privileged individuals over the majority of the poor, calling it a concerning issue for those who care about the country.

Upah also expressed the NLC's deep concern over what it described as a “blatant display of ignorance” by some governors regarding global best practices for national minimum wage.

He noted that, despite their frequent international travels, these governors have chosen not to educate themselves on fundamental global issues essential for effective governance.

Minimum Wage: Southern governors make fresh proposal

In a related development, Nigerian governors, under the umbrella of the Southern Governors' Forum, have called on stakeholders to consider granting each state the opportunity to negotiate the minimum wage it can pay workers.

Legit.ng reported that the governors made the call on Thursday, June 27, a day after the Nigerian Governors' Forum promised continuous engagement with stakeholders to consider mutually agreeable solutions over the controversies surrounding the minimum wage.

