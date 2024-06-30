President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted to an attack at a wedding in the Gwoza local government area of Borno state on Saturday, June 29

Tinubu said the purveyors of the terror attack would pay heavily and would have an encounter with the justice

He assured Nigerians that his administration is taking necessary measures to secure citizens across the country

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described bomb attacks, which resulted in the loss of lives and the maiming of others in the Gwoza local government area of Borno State as desperate acts of terror.

Tinubu said the attacks are only but an isolated episode as his government will not allow the nation to fall into an era of fear.

He added that the attack is a clear manifestation of the pressure mounted against terrorists.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, June 30.

Tinubu said the purveyors of terror will pay a heavy price for the attack in Borno state.

The President condoles with the victims of the attacks, the families of the deceased while assuring that his administration is taking necessary measures to secure citizens.

“The President declares that the purveyors of wanton violence shall have a certain encounter with justice and that these cowardly attacks are only but an isolated episode as his government will not allow the nation to slither into an era of fear, tears, sorrow, and blood.”

