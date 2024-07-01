Senator Jide Ipinsagba, representing Ondo North, stated that the Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries will be fully operational before December

Ipinsagba mentioned that the Port Harcourt refinery is optimized to 90-95%, Warri to 80%, and Kaduna to 70%

The senator urged Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu's administration, likening the country's recovery process to a gradual healing

Akure, Ondo state - Senator Jide Ipinsagba, representing Ondo North Senatorial District, has confidently stated that all refineries in the country will be operational before the end of the year.

As the Senate Chairman on Niger Delta Affairs, he mentioned that the ongoing work on the Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries will be completed, with operations commencing before December.

Senator Jide Ipinsagba, discloses when refineries in Nigeria will begin Photo credit: Jide Ipinsagba/Andrew Holt

Source: UGC

According to The Punch, the senator made this disclosure on Saturday, June 29, in Akure, the capital of Ondo State.

Ipinsagba, who also serves as the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum Downstream, assured Nigerians that once all refineries are fully functional, the current issues plaguing the petroleum sector in Nigeria will be resolved.

He stated:

"Efforts are in high gear to ensure all refineries are operational by the end of this year. The Port Harcourt refinery is currently optimized to about 90 to 95 percent, Warri is at about 80 percent, and Kaduna is at about 70 percent.

"The Dangote refinery is ready to operate at any moment. With all these refineries, fuel consumption within the country will no longer be an issue.

"We have also discovered the potential to export our refined oil, which will improve our exchange rate since we have begun exportation. This is all related to the refineries. We expect them to be fully operational before the end of the year.

"This is not just theoretical. Our committee conducted oversight visits to the refineries. What I am telling you now was demonstrated to us. We went there, inspected everything.

Ipinsagba appeals to Nigerians to be calm

The senator urged Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu's administration, emphasizing that the president is diligently working to improve conditions for the country's citizens, as reported by Vanguard.

"Just as a sick person must be gradually nourished before regaining full health, Nigeria was in a troubled state.

"The current administration is executing a recovery plan, addressing damage control, but this cannot be achieved overnight.

"President Tinubu is doing his utmost to stabilize the country, and you can observe interventions coming from various directions. I urge Nigerians to be a bit patient."

New refinery construction begins in Nigeria

In another development, a new modular refinery is set to join the long list of either completed or ongoing refinery projects in Nigeria.

The managing director/CEO of Onose Deep Oil and Gas Limited, Jim Elueni, expressed hope that significant construction work on the Onose Modular Refinery, Omavovwe, Agbarha-Otor in Delta State, would commence in November 2024.

Legit.ng Elueni reported that the decision to start the refinery's construction in November was influenced by the current rainy season.

Source: Legit.ng