The CEO of Onose Deep Oil and Gas Limited, Jim Elueni, has said that construction will start at the Onose Modular Refinery soon

He said the delay in starting construction of the facility was due to the current rainy season

He said that construction at the 60,000-capacity refinery will commence in November 2024

A new modular refinery is set to join the long list of either completed or ongoing refinery projects in Nigeria.

The Managing Director/CEO of Onose Deep Oil and Gas Limited, Jim Elueni, expressed hope that significant construction work on the Onose Modular Refinery, Omavovwe, Agbarha-Otor in Delta State, would commence in November 2024.

MD discloses the reason for the construction delay

He disclosed this during the equity participation visit of the Permanent Secretary, Frank Omoko, and the Delta State Ministry of Oil and Gas officials.

Elueni said the decision to start the refinery's construction in November was influenced by the current rainy season.

He stressed that immediately after the refinery commences operations, some of the challenges of petroleum product production in Nigeria would end as the facility could refine 60,000 barrels of crude oil daily.

The new facility to create employment for Nigerians

Vanguard reports that the Onose MD assured the facility would employ young graduates, creating more jobs for all in the state.

According to him, the company will support the Delta State government in various ways to tame youth restiveness.

He stated that the plant would provide electricity to the host community upon completion.

The Onose Modular refinery comes amid the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) plans to complete the Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries before 2025.

