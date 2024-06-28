The National Economic Council (NEC) has approved the appointment of six state governors as NDPHC board members

The six state governors were picked from the six geopolitical zones in the country for proper representation

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on media & communications (Office of The Vice President), Stanley Nkwocha, made this known in a statement

State House, Abuja - Six state governors have been appointed as board members of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

The National Economic Council (NEC) gave the approval during its meeting at the Presidential Villa on Thursday, June 27.

Six governors join NDPHC board Photo credit: Hope Uzodinma/Babagana Zulum/Umo Eno

Source: Facebook

The 142nd NEC meeting was presided over by its Chairman, Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on media & communications (Office of The Vice President), Stanley Nkwocha, said the governors represent the six geopolitical zones in the country.

The statement was made available via the Presidency X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @NGRPresident.

Nkwocha said the NDPHC is important to the nation’s economic development.

Key presentations and recommendations from different ad hoc committees were received during the meeting.

These include the Ad Hoc Committees on Flood, Erosion, Drought and Desertification (Mitigation, Adaptation, Preparedness and Response); Economic Affairs; and Crude Oil Theft Prevention and Control.

According to the Presidency, the six governors are:

Hope Uzodinma

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state was appointed to represent the southeast geo-political region.

Uzodinma is a second-term governor, elected under the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC)

Babagana Zulum

Borno state governor, Babagana Zulum, is another APC governor on the NDPHC board.

Zulum, who is also a second-term governor represents the interest of the northeast region on the board.

Dikko Radda

Katsina state governor, Dikko Radda, assumed office as governor on May 29, 2023.

Like Uzodinma and Zulum, Radda is also an APC governor. He was appointed to represent the interests of the northwest region.

Abiodun Oyebanji

Governor Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti state got the approval of the NEC to be a board member of NDPHC.

The APC governor is from the southwest region and represents the region on the board.

Umo Eno

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state is the only member from the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Eno is a first-tenure governor and was appointed to represent the south-south geo-political region.

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, was appointed to represent the north-central region.

AbdulRazaq, who is an APC governor double as the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum.

