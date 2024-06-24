The Nigeria police operatives have disclosed the arrest of four suspects in the killings of Brig. Gen. Harold Udokwere, the national chairman, Retired Members of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Udokwere was attacked and killed by a three-man armed robbery gang at his residence in the Kubasa area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on Saturday, June 22.

Police arrest killers of retired military general in Abuja Photo Credit: @FCT_PoliceNG

Following the killings, Bennett Igweh, the commission of police in the FCT, ordered an immediate investigation into the death of the general.

On Sunday, June 23, the detectives from the Utako Police Division of FCT arrested the four suspects and were paraded on Monday, June 24.

See the video of the confession here:

