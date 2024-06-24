BREAKING: How retired army general killed in his Abuja home, video emerges
The Nigeria police operatives have disclosed the arrest of four suspects in the killings of Brig. Gen. Harold Udokwere, the national chairman, Retired Members of the Nigerian Armed Forces.
Udokwere was attacked and killed by a three-man armed robbery gang at his residence in the Kubasa area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on Saturday, June 22.
Following the killings, Bennett Igweh, the commission of police in the FCT, ordered an immediate investigation into the death of the general.
On Sunday, June 23, the detectives from the Utako Police Division of FCT arrested the four suspects and were paraded on Monday, June 24.
See the video of the confession here:
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844