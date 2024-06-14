Reactions as NYSC Corps Members Survive Car Crash Hours after Their Passing out, Video Surfaces
- Some National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members who recently passed out have escaped death after being involved in a car crash
- A video from the car crash has emerged on social media and stirred massive reactions among netizens
- Many people praised God for the safety of the corps members' lives, while others expressed concern about the road it happened on
An emerging video from an accident scene involving some NYSC members has generated a buzz online.
Legit.ng learnt the NYSC members recently had their passing out parade (POP) from the one-year scheme.
Legit.ng reported that some prospective corps members had died in an accident on their way to the NYSC Orientation Camp.
Reactions trail the 'corpers' car crash
kisshello_vibes20 said:
"Them too dey kill for the road, na the blood of people Dey cry so peace no Dey there."
nylonhouse_ said:
"When I finished nysc , I never wore my uniform so travel to anywhere. They warned us in camp self."
nazzyhairluxury said:
"That particular road is very dangerous zone, ThankGod for the survival, it can only be God."
d_flowergirlj said:
"Accident is not My portion, Your portion and our portion in Jesus name amen ."
teeh_lyfstyle said:
"Of what good is this NYSC to the nation sef. Because this scheme has caused more harm than good in the society. God abeg! "
olayeni02 said:
"Thank God for their lives Looks like a brake failure. They need to make regular checks on cars by making MOT compulsory in Nigeria."
smc_gadgetworld said:
"Make them scarp this NYSC, its no longer fulfilling the aim for which it was created. Just be stressing people's children up and down."
Four NYSC members die in road accident
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that four NYSC members travelling from Yobe State had died in a road accident.
Speaking during the condolence visit to Potiskum and Nguru local government areas of Yobe, the state commissioner for youth and sports, Goni Bukar Lawan, described the death of the corps members as a loss not only to the families but the state and the nation at large.
He prayed for the repose of their souls and for God to grant the families the fortitude to bear the losses.
