Sheikh Muhydeen Bello urged politicians to be mindful of their actions, emphasizing that they will eventually become history

The cleric criticized Nigerian politicians for their insatiable desires and lack of fear of God, stating they should learn to be content with what they have

Bello called for unity within the Ajimobi political family and the All Progressives Congress and urged Senator Teslim Folarin to correct misconceptions and become a unifying figure

Ibadan, Oyo state-A prominent Nigerian Islamic cleric, Sheikh Muhydeen Bello, on Tuesday, June 25, urged politicians to be conscious of their actions while in office.

The cleric, however, illustrated that the politicians who are in power today would become history shortly.

Sheikh Muhydeen Bello sends a critical message to Nigerian politicians Photo credit: @noblesoul19

Source: Twitter

The cleric also criticized Nigerian politicians for their insatiable desires despite having enough and for lacking fear of God, as reported by The Punch.

Bello spoke during the four-year memorial of the late former Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, at his private residence on Ring Road in Ibadan, the state capital.

Bello further encouraged politicians to leave lives that would reflect positively on them, using the occasion to foster unity within the Ajimobi political family and the All Progressives Congress in the state, The Guardian reported.

More so, the cleric called on the state APC's 2023 governorship candidate, Senator Teslim Folarin, to correct misconceptions about him and to become a unifying figure for the party.

He said:

"Ajimobi wasn't the only governor who served the state, yet his people still come together to honor and remember him. We will all become history someday. Nothing lasts forever. You will all become story after office.

"Politicians don’t need much, but you are never content with what you have. You politicians should learn to be satisfied with little.

"You lack the fear of God. You dined with Ajimobi, yet you opposed him, and you still hold grudges against him even after his death.

"This is about Ajimobi; we are witnessing his end. They will also see our ends. Let’s work for posterity and consider what our future will be like.

"God asked us to fear Him and promised to repay us for all our deeds on earth. Let’s be upright in all our actions."

Makinde approves Oba Olakunleyin as the 43rd Olubadan

In another development, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state had approved the nomination of Oba Owolabi Olakuleyin as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadan land.

Legit.ng reported that the governor's nod is the culmination of a series of processes stipulated by the state's extant laws regarding ascension to royal thrones.

Source: Legit.ng